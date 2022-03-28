THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Thurston parolee has been arrested for allegedly imprisoning another person, running from law enforcement until the Sheriff’s Office K9 was about to be released.

Garrett Ragusa, 27, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on March 26 after deputies responded to a domestic incident on Hamilton Road in the Town of Thurston. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ragusa allegedly forcibly detained another person who had an order of protection against him. Ragusa also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Ragusa then allegedly ran from law enforcement when they tried to arrest him. The arrest report said, however, that Ragusa stopped fleeing when the Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Mac was “about to be released for assistance.”

Ragusa—who is on parole for a forgery charge and was released last fall—was charged with 2nd-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd-degree Criminal Contempt, Aggravated Family Offense (a class-E felony), 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in the Steuben County Jail pending his Parole Recognizance Hearing. The Sheriff’s Office said that New York State Police and DOCCS Parole assisted in the arrest.

Ragusa was arrested two months ago for allegedly damaging property while preventing an emergency call from someone. He was also arrested in 2020 for allegedly forcibly touching the genitals of another male inmate in the Steuben County Jail.