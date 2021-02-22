Tioga County fugitive arrested in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Kathryn Mary Stevens was arrested by deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office as a fugitive from justice in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to

a disturbance in the Town of Horseheads. During the investigation, Stevens was found to be

wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police in Tioga County, Pennsylvania on a charge of Theft By

Unlawful Taking-Moveable Prop.

Stevens was arrested on the Fugitive From Justice charge and was arraigned in Chemung County Court, where she was remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities.