MARCY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tioga County man pleaded guilty on Tuesday after he admitted to having child porn on him during a stay inside a psychiatric center in Central New York.

According to a release by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, 54-year-old David P. VanHousen, formerly of Newark Valley, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison on child porn charges.

The document states that while committed at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy for several sex offenses and child porn-related convictions, VanHousen admitted to having numerous images and videos of child porn on a contraband phone.

VanHousen’s sentencing is set for April 18, 2024, where he faces 10 years in prison with a maximum of 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 with five years to life of patrol following his release.

VanHousen has previous convictions for sex-related crimes going back to 2001 when he was convicted of sexual misconduct and rape in the third degree along with the transportation of child porn.