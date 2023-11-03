SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tioga County man was found guilty on Thursday for crimes relating to an arrest in April regarding him having child porn.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old, Joshua H. Maulucci was sentenced on two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, on Thursday, Nov. 2, after an appearance in court.

In a release by the district attorney’s office, Maulucci admitted during the trial to having two images showing child porn and then sharing them online with others.

The documents state that state police took Maulucci’s computer, and during a search of it found thousands of images of child porn.

Maulucci is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2024, and could face a maximum of 14 years in state prison.