Tioga County man sentenced for growing over 100 pot plants

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man has been sentenced for growing and intending to distribute marijuana along with other controlled substances.

James Burrous, 47, was sentenced on February 9 to 51 months in prison for his role in the grow operation. According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Burrous’ time in prison will be followed by three years of supervision.

Gurganus said that Burrous had more than 100 marijuana plants that he planned to distribute. In February 2017, a search warrant was executed at his home, and authorities also found other controlled substances such as DMT (Dimethlytryptamine) and LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide).

Another Tioga County man, Zack Boyer, 37, was a co-defendant in the case. He was previously sentenced to 57 months in prison for conspiring with Burrous to manufacture and distribute the controlled substances.