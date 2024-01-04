SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — A Spencer man was sentenced to time in a New York State Correctional Facility on Thursday after he was found guilty of having child porn back in April of 2023.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua H. Maulucci was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Maulucci pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 2 where he admitted to having two images of child porn and sharing them with others while police found thousands of images of child porn on his personal computer after a search.