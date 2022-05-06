OSCEOLA, Pa. (WETM) — An Osceola man has been arrested for taking cash from another person without permission and writing bad checks, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheldon Willow, 54, was arrested on April 29 on warrants for two separate incidents. In October of 2019, Willow allegedly took $1,200 in cash from another person without permission in the Town of Lindley. In August of 2021, he allegedly knowingly wrote bad checks in the amount of $2,250 to another person while in the town of Dansville.

Willow was arrested due to warrants based on these allegations. He was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class E Felony, Petit Larceny, and Issuing a Bad Check.

He was arranged in the Centralized Arraignment Court and held in lieu of $1 cash bail.