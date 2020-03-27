Tioga County woman finds man on her couch, felony charges filed

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested 35-year-old Travis Griffin after he was allegedly found inside a woman’s home, sitting on her couch.

Police received the call on March 15 shortly before 10 p.m. to the report at a home on Route 287.

The victim claimed Griffin walked into her home and made himself comfortable on the couch. Police say the victim had never met Griffin and that he did not have permission to be on the property.

Griffin was arrested, charged with felony criminal trespass, and transported to the Tioga County Prison.