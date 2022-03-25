CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y (WETM) — A Tioga Pennsylvania man was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice after a traffic stop made today, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Howe, 40, was arrested after a traffic stop made by Deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at around 1:30 a.m. today.

During the stop, Howe allegedly provided Deputies with a false name and was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and Heroin.

Deputies learned that Howe had an active arrest warrant out of Tioga County Pa. for failing to appear in court on a drug possession charge. He was taken into custody and arraigned in the Town of Southport Court on the Fugitive from Justice charge.

Additionally, Howe was charged with Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, also a Class A Misdemeanor.

Howe was taken to the Chemung County Jail and is awaiting a hearing relative to his extradition back to Pennsylvania.