Tioga man charged with attempted homicide in Wednesday shooting

TIOGA, PA. (WETM) – Lewis Nagy of Tioga was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and for allegedly shooting another man with a shotgun on Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say Nagy and a 35-year-old man from Lindley, New York got into an argument when Nagy allegedly shot “birdshot’ out of a .410 shotgun into the victim’s back.

The victim was transported from the scene on Scenic View Drive to Robert Packer Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Nagy was arraigned and held without bail.

