LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga Township man was arrested after police investigated a burglary at Sky King Fireworks on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to a reported burglary at 7 a.m. on Jan. 2 at Sky King Fireworks in Lawrenceville. After an investigation, troopers arrested 39-year-old Shaun P. Forsyth.

Forsyth was charged with criminal trespass (grade 2 felony), criminal mischief (summary offense), and harassment (summary offense). After his arrest, Forsyth was taken to the Tioga County Prison, where he is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

Forsyth’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.