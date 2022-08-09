(WETM) — A man incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail and wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested as a fugitive from justice, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Klarc House, 30, of Tioga Pa., was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice on August 9, 2022. The arrest report said that House is currently incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail on separate charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said that while House was incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail, it was found that he had an active arrest warrant out of Tioga County Pa. for the charge of Receiving Stolen Property.

He was arraigned in Chemung County Court and then taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail to await being taken by Pennsylvania authorities.