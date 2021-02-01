Tioga woman charged with stealing gun, vehicle in Steuben County; released

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Elizabeth Colegrove, 27, has been charged in connection to a December vehicle theft in Woodhull.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Colegrove allegedly stole jewelry, a shotgun, cash, and a vehicle on Bollen Road on Dec. 17, 2020.

Colegrove was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

Colegrove was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.