NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tompkins County man has been arrested after allegedly choking another individual.

Patrick Brinkmann, 36, of Newfield, was arrested on Jan. 1, for allegedly choking another person while putting pressure around the neck or covering the nose/mouth.

Brinkmann has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood flow, a class A misdemeanor.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.