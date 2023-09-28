TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Randolph Bullock, a 67-year-old man from Dryden, NY, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 28, to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

As part of a prior guilty plea, Bullock admitted that in January 2018 and April 2021, he possessed child pornography on three separate devices, including images of prepubescent minors.

The court also found Bullock had a pattern of committing sexual abuse and exploitation of two children who were four and six years old at the time of the abuse. He also kept inappropriate images of them on his devices.

Once his sentence is complete, Bullock will serve a 20-year period of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

He will also have to pay restitution of $3000 to each of the two children whom he abused and kept images of.

U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby carried out Bullock’s sentencing.