ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a shooting that happened sometime early Monday with limited details at this time.

Police say that around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, officers were sent to the 100 block of Fifth Street for the report of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived they said they were able to find and secure evidence from the scene and that no injured individuals were located.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and if anyone has any information they’re asked to contact Ithaca Police at 607-272-3245, or 607-330-0000.