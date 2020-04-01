Towanda man arrested after high-speed chase involving ex-girlfriend

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Edward McGowan of Towanda was arrested after an alleged high-speed chase that resulting in an accident involving his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

On March 27 Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported to a two-vehicle accident on Woodside Drive. Police say McGowan drove at speeds in excess of 90 MPH and chased his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend before ramming their car and causing an accident.

Police say McGowan then exited his car and fired multiple rounds from a pistol into the air.

McGowan was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.