TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — One man was arrested and another was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery following a domestic incident that resulted in one person being stabbed on Monday, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrested 43-year-old Robert T. Johnson on Monday, Dec. 4, after officers arrived at the scene on Jennie Lane in Towanda.

Police arrested Johnson on the following charges:

One count of aggravated assault, a grade 2 felony

One count of simple assault, a grade two misdemeanor

One count of reckless endangerment, a grade two misdemeanor

One count of intentional possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor

One count of harassment, a summary offense

The complaint states that when police arrived at the scene, they found the victim who had been stabbed in the abdomen. While police were aiding the victim, the victim said that his brother had stabbed him before he was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for emergency surgery.

Police found Johnson at the scene and placed him in custody, when police searched Johnson they found a glass pipe and a baggy with a white crystal substance in it.

After his arrest, Johnson was taken to the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Towanda where he was questioned on Tuesday, Dec. 5, about the incident the night before.

Johnson said that he had been in an argument with his brother Monday night and told police he had left the scene before the stabbing to go to his aunt’s house. Johnson said he left his phone back at the scene and went back inside to find it. Johnson said he didn’t speak to his brother during that time when he was retrieving his phone.

Johnson told police that he had a problem with his finger and picked up the knife to trim his fingernail. Johnson said that as he was leaving, he tripped over his brother’s bag, making his brother upset. Johnson told police that his brother lashed out and said he grabbed something (a plastic driveway reflector) and was hitting Johnson with it. Johnson made a motion to push his brother away but said he forgot he still had the knife in his hand, resulting in his brother being stabbed. Johnson said he threw the knife after the incident.

Johnson was processed on Dec. 5 and is being held on $1 million straight bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20 at 9:30 a.m.