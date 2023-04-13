TOWANDA, P.a. (WETM) — Towanda Borough Police Department filed burglary charges against a Towanda man.

Police say that Joshua Marshall, 30, broke into an unoccupied Towanda home and stole $8,021 worth of property while the resident was out of town. Marshall allegedly broke into the home on multiple occasions from around March 26 to March 29.

According to the Towanda Borough PD, police searched a Bridge Street Hill Road home multiple times after receiving calls from the resident. While the resident was away, police say officers found pry marks on a backdoor in the home and a crowbar that fit the marks sitting on the kitchen counter. Officers also searched for the resident’s jewelry but were not able to find it. When the resident returned on April 3, officers searched the home with her while she identified missing valuables. The missing items included a Playstation 4, an Xbox 1S, a safe, and jewelry.

Police were called to an unrelated disturbance involving Marshall on April 10. A person present at this disturbance told the police that Marshall had recently broken into “a house up the hill.” Marshall allegedly told this witness that he had broken into an abandoned house and stolen multiple items.

The witness said that Marshall had sold jewelry taken from the home to Roof Jewelers in Towanda. Officers say they spoke with the owners of the jewelry store and confirmed that the store had purchased jewelry matching the descriptions of the jewelry taken from the Bridge Street Hill Road home.

Marshall was arrested on April 11 in connection to the burglary. Marshall is charged with two counts of burglary of overnight accommodation with no person present, two counts of criminal trespass, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.