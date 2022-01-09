Towanda man arrested for drug paraphernalia, runs from police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

TOWANDA, Pa (WETM) — On December 31, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda arrested 42-year-old John Leonard for drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., police encountered Leonard on 3rd Street in Towanda. Troopers attempted to place him into custody, but Leonard attempted to flee.

Leonard was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Leonard was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now