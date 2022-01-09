Towanda man arrested for drug paraphernalia, runs from police

TOWANDA, Pa (WETM) — On December 31, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda arrested 42-year-old John Leonard for drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., police encountered Leonard on 3rd Street in Towanda. Troopers attempted to place him into custody, but Leonard attempted to flee.

Leonard was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Leonard was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.