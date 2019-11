TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – John Vanderpool of Towanda was arrested for allegedly threatening to “blow (a man’s) head off” with a hunting rifle.

State Police responded to a residence in Asylum Township in Bradford County on Nov. 23 around 10 a.m. The 70-year-old victim claims to have been passing by when Vanderpool made the threat.

