Towanda man arrested for rape, attempted homicide, assault

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – More details have been released regarding an attempted homicide and sexual assault in Towanda earlier this month that left a woman seriously injured and a man behind bars facing eight felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the incident, Pennsylvania State Police responded to Robert Packer Hospital for a report of a female assault victim with 8 broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The woman told police that Kevin Jara Sanchez, 26, allegedly assaulted her and injured her enough to be placed in the ICU.

Disclaimer: The following details of physical and sexual assault may be disturbing for some readers.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police that on February 8, Jara Sanchez allegedly threw the woman to the floor and beat her with the butt of a .22 caliber gun, a rolling pin, and his hands and feet. Jara Sanchez then allegedly held the gun to her head and told her he was going to kill her. The victim said he also choked her with his hands and she ultimately passed out from the beating that “lasted for an extended time”.

Jara Sanchez also allegedly forced the woman to have sex with him, according to the affidavit.

She also told police that Jara Sanchez pointed the gun at her and fired it, but it missed and hit a door behind her. He allegedly told her that the shot was meant to kill her before then threw a knife at her that also missed and hit the door.

The victim said she woke up the next morning and was unable to catch her breath, at which point she asked Jara Sanchez to take her to the hospital. On the ride to Towanda Guthrie Memorial, Sanchez allegedly told the victim to tell medical staff that the injuries were a result of firewood falling on top of her.

After she was transported to Robert Packer, the woman was found to have one broken rib on her right, seven broken ribs on her left side, a collapsed lung, internal abdominal bleeding, a broken wrist, “and was bruised head to toe,” according to the criminal complaint.

Jara Sanchez allegedly refused to leave the presence of the victim despite requests from security that he leave, which “hindered her from reporting the assault”, according to the affidavit. Two days later, the victim was then able to tell her mother about the assault, who then alerted law enforcement.

Jara Sanchez was arrested and charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, four counts of Aggravated Assault with attempts to cause serious injury with deadly weapons and extreme indifference, Strangulation, Reckless Endangerment, Rape by Forcible Compulsion, and Sexual Assault.

Jara Sanchez was denied bail and is scheduled to be in court on February 16.