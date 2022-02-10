Towanda man assaults Trooper, elderly woman: PSP

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman and a State Trooper late last month.

Robert Benjamin, 54, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after troopers responded to a domestic dispute on Leisure Drive on January 23 around 2:17 p.m. The arrest report said that one of the assault victims was a 78-year-old woman.

According to the arrest report, while PSP officers were on the scene, Benjamin allegedly assaulted a Trooper.

Benjamin was arrested and charged for both assaults. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.