TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been arrested and denied bail after police say he repeatedly attacked two people inside a Towanda home in May.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Thomas John Fabyan was arrested and charged with five different offenses related to an alleged assault back on May 14.

Fabyan was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated assault with an attempt to cause serious bodily injury – a grade one felony

One count of endangering the welfare of a child – a grade three felony

One count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another – a grade one misdemeanor

Two counts of simple assault – a grade two misdemeanor

Two counts of harassment – a summary offense

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started inside a residence on Church Hill Drive in Towanda on the 14th around 8 p.m. after Fabyan took the victim’s car keys.

The report says that Fabyan became aggressive and agitated after the victim attempted to take the keys back from him. This resulted in an outburst by Fabyan where he started to break down a door, punch holes in the wall, and break shelves in the house.

In an attempt to escape the violence, the victim told police she went to her bedroom where her mother-in-law and children were.

The report states that while the victim, her son, and her mother-in-law were on the bed, Fabyan came into the room and started to strike the victim with a piece of wood on the left side of her body, causing injuries.

The report added that the mother-in-law witnessed Fabyan come in and out of the bedroom multiple times to attack the victim. During the attacks, the mother-in-law attempted to stop Fabyan by placing her arm in between him and the victim or by trying to cover the victim with her hand/arm. As a result, the mother-in-law was reported to be struck by Fabyan, resulting in injury to her hand. During the attacks, police say that Fabyan was in the presence of a child, disregarding their safety and putting them at risk of injury.

The victim told police that after the assaults in the bedroom, she had escaped to the bathroom. While in the fetal position, the police report states that Fabyan came into the bathroom, grabbed the victim’s head, and repeatedly bashed it off the bathroom wall.

An original police report was filed with this information left out, the victim told state police that Fabyan would kill her if she went to the police and reported the incident.

State police reported that during the interview with the victim on May 20, numerous injuries and bruises were noticed all over the victim’s body by the trooper. The victim agreed to go to Towanda Memorial Hospital to be examined by medical professionals.

Fabyan was arrested and placed in jail without bail and was arraigned on May 26. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 7 at 9 a.m.