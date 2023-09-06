TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A man faces multiple charges after an incident of rape that occurred in Towanda.

According to the victim’s statement, provided by the Towanda Borough Police Department, on Aug. 24, 2023, Gregory J. Vandyke woke a woman up by turning her bedroom light on in her home in Towanda. He proceeded to showcase a pocket knife and threatened to kill the woman if she did not let him have sex with her.

Vandyke proceeded to assault the woman, threatening to kill her if she made any sound. The woman was then choked for crying too loud and had marks on her neck following the assault. During the incident, the woman noticed blood on the sheets due to Vandyke cutting his finger with the pocket knife.

Vandyke then told the woman he would leave after he was finished and forced kissing upon her. After he finished, he dressed himself and wouldn’t let her leave the room until he was fully dressed. He then left her home.

Police were provided with items from the incident that have been logged into evidence. At the time of the incident, the victim had an active Protection from Abuse order on Vandyke due to a previous assault incident.

Vandyke has been charged with the following: