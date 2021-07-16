Towanda man sentenced after Bradford County police chase

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Dustin Westbrook of Towanda was sentenced to 39 months plus 60 days to 9 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after a January 2020 police chase in Bradford County.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Westbrook will also have to pay fines of $1,250 and court costs.

Westbrook was found guilty in June 2021 for fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors of the second degree, and six summary offenses.

According to State Police, on Jan. 23, 2020, Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop on State Route 6 when the vehicle, a 2003 Buick Park Avenue, began to flee. The vehicle stopped after several blocks and multiple people fled on foot.

Police say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car and arrested Stephanie Dority of Wyalusing and Elizabeth Hagadorn of Towanda. Westbrook was initially able to elude police and was later arrested.