Towanda man sentenced after October 2021 home burglary: DA

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a home burglary that took place back in October of 2021, District Attorney confirms.

Nathaniel Farney, 64, of Towanda, was sentenced to two to five years in prison as well as $500 in fines for the offense of burglary-home/person present, a felony in the first degree, that happened on October 5, 2021.

According to the police affidavit, Farney had entered a house that did not belong to him around 1:00 a.m. at 256 Canal St. in Wysox Township with a knife and told police he was at the residence to go after a male who had put a gun up to a little girl’s head.

Police on the scene observed Farney and determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance, before being detained outside of the residence that night; no information was found to the claim of the homeowner putting a gun to a girl’s head.

Police had interviewed both victims inside the home, they said they observed Farney inside their home with the knife after being woken up by their dogs barking, one of the homeowners had proceeded to grab a gun at which point Farney had exited the residence.

Police were taken on a walk around the residence by the homeowner to find a ladder on the side of the home, where it was believed Farney tried to gain access to the roof of the residence.

When brought around to the back of the house the homeowner told police that a fence appeared to be manipulated.

A back door was seen and determined to be the point of entry for Farney, as the homeowner told police that the door was left unlocked.

After a search of Farney, police found him in possession of approximately 15 smoked joints, which did test positive for amphetamines and marijuana.

According to the District Attorney, Farney is being sentenced on the burglary charges.