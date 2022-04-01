WEST BURLINGTON TWP., Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced for attacking and spitting on multiple corrections officers last fall, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

Doyle Bonnell, 23, was sentenced to 6-18 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for the charge of Simple Assault, a 2nd-degree misdemeanor.

According to the original complaint, Bonnell, who was only 22 at the time of the incident last October, was in the Restricted Housing Unit when he slipped out of his restraint belt and started swinging it through the air. The belt broke skin on one officer’s left hand.

He then charged another officer, pinning them against the wall and then “spit a large amount of saliva” into the officer’s eyes. As other officers arrived to help restrain Bonnell, he kicked another officer in the leg. He was then restrained and attempted to spit at another officer, but missed her face and hit her leg.