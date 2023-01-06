TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man accused of beating a woman enough to send her to the hospital with serious injuries and brutally killing her dog is headed to prison for decades, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Kevin Jara Sanchez was sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023 after pleading guilty to felony counts of Aggravated Assault, Animal Cruelty Charge, and Person not to Possess Firearm. He also pleaded no contest to another Aggravated Assault charge.

The sentences for each charge will be consecutive, resulting in a total of 25-57 years in a Pennsylvania state prison. The DA’s office said Jara Sanchez will also be ineligible for any state programs that could lower his sentence “due to the violent nature of the offenses”.

The sentencing follows his February 2022 arrest when police said Jara Sanchez was accused of beating a woman, breaking eight of her ribs, shooting at her, throwing a knife at her, and threatening to kill her multiple times. The criminal complaint filed at the time said the woman also suffered from a collapsed lung, internal abdominal bleeding, a broken wrist and “head to toe” bruises.

Weeks later, more details were released that claimed Jara Sanchez also shot and killed the woman’s dog before stuffing it in a wood stove and burning it.