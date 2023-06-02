TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has been sentenced on child porn, indecent assault, and corruption of minor charges stemming from incidents starting in 2019, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Dusty Benjamin, 28, was sentenced to 7-22 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, plus post-release supervision for three years for the crimes. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA’s office said.

Specifically, he was resentenced on felony counts of Indecent Assault without Consent and Possession of Child Pornography and a misdemeanor charge of Corruption of Minors. His original sentence of Possession and Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines was revoked.

The abuse charges date back starting in January 2019 through July 2021 in Towanda and Tuscarora Townships.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest earlier this year, Benjamin was accused of assaulting and raping a girl between the ages of 13 and 16 when he was 24-28 years old. The abuse continued, and police said Benjamin wouldn’t let the victim leave his apartment and threatened to release lewd photos of her if she didn’t do what he wanted.