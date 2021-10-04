Towanda man sentenced for corrupting minors; previously sentenced for child sexual abuse

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Thad Wilcox, 38, has been sentenced for the corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The Bradford County District Attorney sentenced Wilcox to 5 years of probation supervision and $500 in fines for corruption of minors for an incident in November, 2016.

Wilcox’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Last year, he was sentenced to 18-72 months in Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for second and third-degree Sexual Abuse of Children. That sentencing also carried fines of $2,000. These charges stemmed from an incident in August, 2019.