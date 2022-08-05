TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man who broke into the Keystone Theatre to steal cash and food earlier this year has been sentenced to at least 3.5 years in prison and will pay over $10,000 in restitution, according to the District Attorney.

Samuel Ackley, 60, was sentenced to 42-96 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility on two felony counts of Trespassing, one felony count of Burglary, and one misdemeanor count of Receiving Stolen Property. Ackley also faces fines of $2,000 and will have to pay $10,490.28 in restitution.

The announcement from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office said the sentencing stemmed from multiple incidents between February 18 and April 1, 2022.

In February, Ackley was arrested for breaking into the Keystone Theatre in the middle of the night and stealing cash and food. In mid-March, he was then charged with stealing a laptop and cash from a local chiropractor’s office and the Bradford County Tourism Agency.