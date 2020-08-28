Towanda man sentenced for making terroristic threats during car chase involving ex-girlfriend

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Edward L. McGowan, 23, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, plus court costs, for the offenses of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree, and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

McGowan’s sentencing was announced by the Bradford County District Attorney’s office on Friday.

In March 2020, McGowan was arrested after a high-speed chase that resulting in an accident involving his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported to a two-vehicle accident on Woodside Drive. Police say McGowan drove at speeds in excess of 90 MPH and chased his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend before ramming their car and causing an accident.

Police say McGowan then exited his car and fired multiple rounds from a pistol into the air.