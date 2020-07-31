Towanda man sentenced for making terroristic threats

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – John Vanderpool, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to five months, 15 days, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for making Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Vanderpool’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.

Vanderpool was arrested in November for threatening to “blow (a man’s) head off” with a hunting rifle in Asylum Township.

The 70-year-old victim claims to have been passing by when Vanderpool made the threat.