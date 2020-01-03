Towanda man sentenced for raping child

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Daniel Eugene Harbst, 29 of Towanda, was sentenced to 4-8 years in state prison for six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Harbst was convicted during a jury trial on Oct. 9, 2019 in Bradford County.

Judge Evan Willismd III imposed an additional three years of probation supervision, and Harbst will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Harbst was arrested following an investigation into multiple incidents in Monroe Borough in the winter of 2018.

Harbst is the third person in Bradford County who was either recently sentenced or arrested for similar crimes.

Jonathan Wright was sentenced to two to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory sexual assault after facing 156 counts in Bradford County.

An unnamed 25-year-old Milan man was arrested by FBI agents after admitting to producing and sharing explicit images of a child while online and sexually abusing the child in Bradford County.