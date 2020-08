TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Thad Wilcox, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 72 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the second degree and Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree.

Trooper Andrew Petro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on August 5, 2019.