TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Towanda woman has been arrested on charges related to the possession of about one pound of marijuana, police say.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police affidavit, officers encountered Patricia Martinet, 47, on the front porch of a William Street home while conducting a search on July 18. Officers took her into custody, and Martinet acknowledged that she had thrown a rolled marijuana cigarette on the sidewalk.

Police say that Martinet told officers that the approximately one pound of marijuana found in the William Street home belonged to her. In addition to the marijuana, police found multiple foil and plastic bags consistent with packaging marijuana.

Martinet has been charged with one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver (a felony) and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia (a misdemeanor). Martinet was held in the Bradford County Jail on $25,000 bail for one day before her bail was posted. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.