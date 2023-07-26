TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple offenses after conducting an exchange for the purchase of Percocet pills with an undercover officer.

According to the affidavit provided by the Bradford County Drug Task Force, Stacey Terry, 40, of Towanda received a text message from an undercover officer to arrange a purchase of five 30mg Percocet pills on July 18, 2023.

At 12:30 p.m., Terry met with the undercover officer at the Colonial Plaza parking lot on Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township.

She proceeded to exit the vehicle she was in and enter the officer’s vehicle where she then handed over 5 Percocet pills in exchange for buy money. Terry then left the scene.

The pills were photographed and logged into evidence.

Terry was charged with one count of Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver, a Felony; one count of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, a Grade 3 Felony and one count of Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered, a Misdemeanor.