Town of Chemung Clerk on leave for allegedly stealing more than $1,300 in Wal-Mart merchandise

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Chemung Clerk Natasha Conklin is on paid administrative leave after she was arrested in Athens Township for allegedly stealing more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart since January 2020.

Conklin’s paid leave was confirmed by the Town Supervisor, who said that a neighboring town will be providing assistance in her absence and that an audit will be conducted.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, an officer responded to the Athens Township Wal-Mart on June 13 for a retail theft call. Conklin was arrested and cited for the offense, but the store’s Asset Protection officer told State Police that he believed Conklin was a repeat offender.

After reviewing video from the store, State Police say there were 23 instances since January where Conklin allegedly committed retail theft and stole $1,371.33 worth of merchandise by failing to scan products at checkout.

According to State Police, Conklin would “skip scan” items by scanning them quickly before the system could pick it up. Police say there are also photos from the store where she could be seen doing the same thing.

Conklin has been charged with one felony count of retail theft and one misdemeanor for receiving stolen property.