BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A compact tractor and a zero-turn lawn mower totaling around $35,000 were reportedly stolen from Lindsey Equipment in Big Flats over the weekend.

Lindsey posted photos of the suspects on Facebook where they announced the theft on Sunday night.

The company said the two stolen items were a John Deere 1025R tractor with a loader and backhoe, and a John Deere Z930M zero-turn mower.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lindsey Equipment’s General manager at 607-648-7261.