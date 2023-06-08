LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WETM) – On June 7th, 2023, at 10:42 PM, Lycoming Regional Police Department was called to a stabbing incident at Fairlawn Trailer Park located at 3605 Lycoming Creek Road in Lycoming Township.

Police arrived on scene and found 36-year-old Amber Kurtz of Lot 24 in the trailer park suffering from a large laceration to her right arm.

Kurtz and other witnesses indicated that neighbor, Savana Elizabeth Hauke, had stabbed the victim with a butcher type knife during a disturbance. Hauke, age 24, resides at Lot 21 with her fiancé, her 1 year old daughter and three other individuals. Hauke, her fiancé and daughter had fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police located Hauke walking south on the bicycle path near Colvin Road where she was then taken into custody.

Hauke admitted to threatening the victim and others prior to the victim being stabbed. The assault occurred after police were initially called to Hauke’s residence shortly before 9:00 PM when Hauke’s fiancé was alleged to have been involved in a disturbance with one of the victim’s friends.

Hauke was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and summary harassment. She was arraigned and brought to the Lycoming County Prison. The victim, Amber Kurtz, was brought to the emergency room, treated for her injuries and released.