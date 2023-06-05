SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The trial for a Sayre convict charged with over 1,000 child sex crimes is set to get underway this week, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said that jury selection took place for the trial of Jeffrey Post, 46, on June 5, 2023. Opening statements are set for Tuesday, June 6.

This comes nearly a year after Post’s arrest for 10 years of alleged sex crimes against one girl, resulting in 1,400 charges. In 2021, Post was also charged with 170 felonies for another child sex abuse case and sentenced to 9-23 months in prison.

Post was charged in June 2022 when Pennsylvania State Police accused him of raping and sexually assaulting a girl starting in 2011 or 2012, and continuing through at least 2020. The girl was 10 years old when the alleged abuse started.

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest, the victim told police that she felt Post controlled her life and alleged that he forced her to perform sexual acts as repayment for favors and to ensure he wouldn’t do the same to her siblings.

Post was originally charged with Rape, Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Statutory Sexual Assault, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Indecent Assault.