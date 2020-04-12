Triple shooting in Rochester leaves one man dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a triple shooting Sunday that left one man dead.

The incident took place on the 1200 block of Clifford Ave. at around 1:30 a.m. Officers said all three men who were shot are in their mid 20s and are from the city of Rochester. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to officers, the other two victims were transported to URMC. One has serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries.

Officers said the victims were together when the incident happened and they all know each other.

There are no suspects in custody. The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation.

Officers do not anticipate releasing any of the victims’ names until their families have been notified.