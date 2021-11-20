Hammondsport man arrested for DWI on I-86 in Steuben County

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police arrested a driver for DWI after receiving calls of an erratic vehicle in Campbell.

On November 19, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the State Police received a complaint of an erratic operator on I-86 in Steuben County. Troopers patrolled the area and were able to locate the vehicle.

A vehicle and traffic stop was conducted and the operator of the vehicle, Conor Kilcoyne, was allegedly found to be intoxicated.

Troopers arrested Kilcoyne, of Hammondsport, for Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic infractions.