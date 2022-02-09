Troy man arrested for pointing rifle at State Troopers

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats and pointing a rifle at police last fall.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported assault on McNaught Road in Troy on November 28, 2021. Police arrived at the residence to interview the people involved when Roman Sabatini, 42, allegedly opened the door and pointed a lever-action rifle at the Troopers.

Sabatini was arrested the next day without incident. He was taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail. State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

