TROY, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting garbage on fire in his apartment in an effort “to cause a commotion” and make police respond, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP out of Towanda responded to a fire early in the morning on April 10 at a home on Fall Brook Road in Troy. Michael Wintermute II, 42, allegedly lit a bag of garbage on fire just before 2:00 a.m. but then began shouting that he could not put the fire out, his girlfriend said.

Police said that an upstairs neighbor was able to put out the fire after about a minute. Wintermute reportedly told police that he intentionally started the fire in order to “cause a commotion to get the Police there”, according to the arrest report.

Wintermute was arraigned and charged with Arson, Risking a Catastrophe and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is currently being held in the Bradford County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.