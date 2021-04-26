Troy man facing charges after bringing gun onto school property

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Joseph Wisniewski of Troy is facing charges after allegedly bringing a handgun onto WR Croman Elementary School property.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Shane Case, also of Troy, followed Wisniewski for approximately 18 miles before approaching Wisniewski in his driveway with a baseball bat.

State Police say Wisniewski allegedly retrieved the handgun from his home and followed Case onto the school parking lot.

Charges have not yet been filed, but State Police say Wisniewski is facing charges of possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threats, and harassment.

Terroristic threats and harassment charges are expected to be filed against Case.