TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Mason Weed of Troy pled guilty to Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Weed will be sentenced on January 30, 2020, following the preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.

Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weed following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on August 21, 2019.