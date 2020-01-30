Troy man sentenced for attacking Bradford County correctional officer

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Robert Hulslander, 20, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 51 months 16 years, plus court costs for the offenses of Aggravated Assault of Enumerated Class, a felony of the second degree, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a felony of the second degree, and four counts of Aggravated Assault of Enumerated Class by Physical Menace, all felonies of the second degree.

Hulslander was arrested in September for attacking a correctional officer in September. According to officials, Hulslander struck the male officer “in the face with a closed fist causing swelling, redness and bruising” to the officer’s right eye area.

Hulslander was originally arrested on September 1, 2019, in West Burlington Township on unrelated offenses.

