Troy man sentenced for indecent assault, corruption of minors

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Mason Weed, 23, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $2500.00 plus court costs.

Weed pled guilty in November to Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weed following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on August 21, 2019.